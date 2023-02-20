Why did Bella Thorne say she won't sign her teenage pictures?

The Famous in Love alum seems to be very particular about her pictures, as she refuses to put her autograph on those pictures that were from her teenage years. Bella Thorne , who gained fame after her appearance in a role as Margaux Darling in the series Dirty Sexy Money, recently went candid and told The Hollywood Reporter about the dos and don'ts when it comes to getting autographs on her pictures, which were from her teenage years.

She felt the need to mention this after the Sundance Film Festival incident that took place: a man handed her provocative photos of her, which she refused to sign. On which she commented:

"I normally don’t tell them off, but they offended me," she mentioned about the incident with the autograph hounds. "It was this guy, and he was shoving photos in front of me, and I looked away for a second and looked back, and there was a photo of me from my GQ magazine cover." It’s super-sexy, my butt is out, and I’m wearing lingerie and going topless. I said I wouldn’t sign that, and he took it away and then put it back in front of me again. I said, "No, I’m not signing that." He pulled out another photo from a magazine with another sexy image. He was like, "Come on, Bella." "Sign it for me." I didn’t like it. "It was inappropriate."

After refusing to sign the other two pictures he presented, he later pulled out photographs from her Candy Campaign, which she did when she was 16. Bella was extremely offended:

"I was like, 'Give me something else.' He said, "Aren’t they all sexy?" No, enough is enough. But I get it. They have to make money, and everyone has a job, so I get that. It was just that I was under 18, and it’s inappropriate," Thorne explained, adding that it saddens her the way the audience behaves.