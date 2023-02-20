Why did Bella Thorne say she won't sign her teenage pictures?
The Famous in Love alum, Bella Thorne, turns out to be very particular about her pictures, as she refuses to sign her teenage pics.
The Famous in Love alum seems to be very particular about her pictures, as she refuses to put her autograph on those pictures that were from her teenage years. Bella Thorne, who gained fame after her appearance in a role as Margaux Darling in the series Dirty Sexy Money, recently went candid and told The Hollywood Reporter about the dos and don'ts when it comes to getting autographs on her pictures, which were from her teenage years.
Bella Thorne's comment on the issue:
She felt the need to mention this after the Sundance Film Festival incident that took place: a man handed her provocative photos of her, which she refused to sign. On which she commented:
"I normally don’t tell them off, but they offended me," she mentioned about the incident with the autograph hounds. "It was this guy, and he was shoving photos in front of me, and I looked away for a second and looked back, and there was a photo of me from my GQ magazine cover." It’s super-sexy, my butt is out, and I’m wearing lingerie and going topless. I said I wouldn’t sign that, and he took it away and then put it back in front of me again. I said, "No, I’m not signing that." He pulled out another photo from a magazine with another sexy image. He was like, "Come on, Bella." "Sign it for me." I didn’t like it. "It was inappropriate."
After refusing to sign the other two pictures he presented, he later pulled out photographs from her Candy Campaign, which she did when she was 16. Bella was extremely offended:
"I was like, 'Give me something else.' He said, "Aren’t they all sexy?" No, enough is enough. But I get it. They have to make money, and everyone has a job, so I get that. It was just that I was under 18, and it’s inappropriate," Thorne explained, adding that it saddens her the way the audience behaves.
I wouldn't do it now. - As stated by Bella Thorne
Seeing the way the audience looks at her just because of how she was featured in the past does sadden her, but as she knows, the past is the past and it can never be changed. In response, she stated:
"I wouldn’t do that now," she said. "You also can’t spend your time trying to take back these moments or moments that you were too sexy or thought that being a woman was only this or that." I also think when you’re growing up, now you have boobs all of a sudden, and everything’s growing and becoming more and more intense. "You start liking people, and everything changes."
Bella Thorne, 25 years old, possesses a perspective that is lacking in today's generation. Being judged for the past and not being noticed and recognised for her present puts her in a bad light. Despite this, she came out and addressed what was wrong. The actress defended her self-esteem and stated that she could have done worse with her life, but instead, she turned it into a successful career.
As she added, "But for me, I actually made it out pretty clean," she said. "I could’ve done so many worse things, as so many teenagers do." I didn’t have really rough issues with mental health or get stuck in a really dark place where you don’t want to get out of bed. I mean, I’ve definitely been there, but I've been pretty lucky."
ALSO READ: Kate Middleton turns heads in upcycled white gown from 2019, dons $28 earrings at the 2023 BAFTAs
FAQ
Expertise: entertainment, fashion, philosophy, and lifestyle Cred... Read more