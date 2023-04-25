Why did Ben Affleck almost got fired from Burger King commercial at 17?

Ben Affleck may now be a big Hollywood personality, but he was almost fired from a Burger King commercial when he was a teenager. Yes, you read that right! Ben's first role as a youngster was in a Burger King commercial before he went on to star in blockbuster hits like Good Will Hunting, Pearl Harbour, and Gone Girl. Although, he has now admitted that the 1989 job was nearly a disaster.

On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, a video clip of the advertisement, which was created when he was only 17 years old was shown to the audience. After receiving an applause from the audience, the 50-year-old quipped that if he had known the advertisement would get that reaction, he would have been much more optimistic about his career.

‘I don’t remember similar enthusiasm at the time. My director almost fired me and now I can see why,’ Ben said in the talk show.

Ben Affleck's Burger King Commercial

In the advertisement, a young woman attempts to place an order at Burger King but mistakenly dials Ben's character's car phone number instead. He drives to the fast-food restaurant, orders what she requested, and delivers it to her front porch. But before they can meet, his father rings the vehicle phone, and he runs back to the car to answer it. Ben said, ‘There was a car in the commercial and I had to drive,’. He continued, ‘They’re always worried about actors driving.’

When the director questioned Ben if he could drive, it turned out that he had told a white lie. Ben said, ‘Yeah, yeah, I know how to drive,’ To which the director replied, ‘Are you sure?’ Ben confidently said to him, "Guys, I’ve driven like 500 or 1,000 miles." Affleck has made a lot of wider turns in the ad, but he thankfully avoids any collisions and successfully delivers the order. According to Affleck, the commercial required several takes.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck may not care about the Grammys, but his stoic demeanour earned him extra points on social media