Why did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopaz broke up in the 2000s? Exploring their turbulent 1st try at a relationship amid claims of 'PTSD'

Jennifer Lopez recently shared that both she and her husband Ben Affleck have experienced PTSD from the intense media scrutiny they faced during their initial relationship. Here's what the singer shared.

Opening up in an interview with Variety, the Second Act star, gearing up for her album and film release titled This Is Me... Now, a sequel to her 2002 album, revealed the nerves surrounding putting their private life in the spotlight. Despite the anxiety, Jennifer Lopez emphasized their growth, wisdom, and understanding of what truly matters in life.

Jennifer Lopez told the outlet, “But we’re older now." She added, “We’re wiser. We also know what’s important and what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.” The singer further highlighted, “As artists, we have to follow our hearts, and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it."

The upcoming film, co-written by Affleck, documents their romance, with Lopez including a letter from Affleck in the trailer. When the outlet asked if the film is a scripted feature or documentary, the actress only said, You have to see it and you’ll have to experience it to understand it. That’s why I call it a ‘musical experience.’ Because there’s music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you’ll get to live it.”

Exploring Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

The film explores their relationship, which initially blossomed on the set of the 2003 film Gigli. However, the movie's box office failure and tabloid attention strained their union, leading to the widely known term Bennifer and their eventual breakup in 2003.

After parting ways, Lopez married and divorced Marc Anthony, while Affleck had three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. In a surprising turn of events, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, culminating in a Las Vegas wedding in 2022.

Despite the past challenges, their relationship has taken a new chapter, demonstrating resilience and growth for the couple who has navigated the complexities of fame, love, and public scrutiny.

