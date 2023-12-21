Why did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopaz broke up in the 2000s? Exploring their turbulent 1st try at a relationship amid claims of 'PTSD'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck open up about past media scrutiny and PTSD in an upcoming film documenting their romance, emphasizing growth and staying true to themselves.
Jennifer Lopez recently shared that both she and her husband Ben Affleck have experienced PTSD from the intense media scrutiny they faced during their initial relationship. Here's what the singer shared.
Jennifer Lopez revealed suffered from PTSD
Opening up in an interview with Variety, the Second Act star, gearing up for her album and film release titled This Is Me... Now, a sequel to her 2002 album, revealed the nerves surrounding putting their private life in the spotlight. Despite the anxiety, Jennifer Lopez emphasized their growth, wisdom, and understanding of what truly matters in life.
ALSO READ: Who attended Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Christmas extravaganza? Exploring the star-studded bash guest list
Jennifer Lopez told the outlet, “But we’re older now." She added, “We’re wiser. We also know what’s important and what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.” The singer further highlighted, “As artists, we have to follow our hearts, and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it."
The upcoming film, co-written by Affleck, documents their romance, with Lopez including a letter from Affleck in the trailer. When the outlet asked if the film is a scripted feature or documentary, the actress only said, You have to see it and you’ll have to experience it to understand it. That’s why I call it a ‘musical experience.’ Because there’s music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you’ll get to live it.”
Exploring Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship
The film explores their relationship, which initially blossomed on the set of the 2003 film Gigli. However, the movie's box office failure and tabloid attention strained their union, leading to the widely known term Bennifer and their eventual breakup in 2003.
After parting ways, Lopez married and divorced Marc Anthony, while Affleck had three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. In a surprising turn of events, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, culminating in a Las Vegas wedding in 2022.
Despite the past challenges, their relationship has taken a new chapter, demonstrating resilience and growth for the couple who has navigated the complexities of fame, love, and public scrutiny.
ALSO READ: Who are Jennifer Garner's children? Exploring their life and relationships through their parents' divorce
FAQs
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals what keeps her going as an actress; says 'We can’t be delusional'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji explains why she presents women as 'powerful and at top of their game' in her films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji shares work experience with Yash Chopra for first time in Veer-Zaara; calls it 'surreal'