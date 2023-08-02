Why did Beyonce skip Lizzo's name during Renaissance tour's Break My Soul performance? Here's what we know

*Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual harassment*

Beyoncé is currently on her Renaissance world tour and it has been a success on both the monetary and hype front. Apart from tickets selling out like hotcakes, several celebrities have been spotted attending and enjoying her performances. During her concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the 41-year-old star skipped Lizzo's name while performing the remix version of her song Break My Soul. Here's what happened.

Why did Beyonce skip Lizzo's name during Break My Soul performance?

During her Foxborough tour stop, Beyonce performed her hit song Break My Soul and videos from the concert have gone viral on social media as netizens started noticing that the singer-songwriter skipped over Lizzo's name and instead repeated Erykah Badu's name four times instead cutting off the whole string of names after Lizzo's name shows up.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé and Jay-Z splurge $200 million on most expensive home in California, here's a look inside

On Tuesday, August 1, news of Lizzo being sued by three of her former dancers came out and it was shocking to netizens around the world. The rapper was being sued over sexual harassment and hostile work environment allegations. The lawsuit also includes mentions of religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, interference with economic advantage, and others. This seems to be Beyonce's reaction to the news as she refused to take her name.

Despite that, the singer kept it respectful as Lizzo's name wasn't the only one she didn't take. Beyonce repeated Badu four times to avoid taking her name but also didn't mention the others after Lizzo to not single her out in a disrespectful manner. Lizzo, who has been a big fan of Beyonce and attended her Warsaw concert, has not addressed the allegations yet.

Sexual harassment allegations against Lizzo

The lawsuit against Lizzo claims that apart from the sexual harassment, the 35-year-old allegedly "called attention" to a dancer's weight gain after a performance which is shocking considering she has acted as a body-positivity spokesperson for the youth. Former members of her team have come forward in support of the victims and expressed their similar experience. "This was very much my experience in my time there. Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light," Courtney Hollinquest wrote on her story.

ALSO READ: Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is 'ready to roll' for a 'crying' Lizzo; Find out what happened