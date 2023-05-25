Why did Blake Shelton leave ‘The Voice’ after 23 seasons? Read DEETS

Blake Shelton has finally said goodbye to ‘The Voice’! The country music singer was the last original judge to go since the show's premiere in 2011. He revealed in October that he will be leaving his position as a judge for the NBC singing competition following Season 23. He met his wife, former judge Gwen Stefani, while working on "The Voice," and he also had the most successful candidates under his mentorship. While announcing his departure, the country music singer said, "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

Blake Shelton

On May 23, the country artist gave his final performance and he left the stage after making a final jab at the 44-year-old frontman of Maroon 5. Adam Levine and CeeLo Green, two previous "Voice" coaches, made on-stage visits during Shelton's farewell performance. In honour of Shelton, Green and past Team Blake competitors performed a fun '80s medley together, and Levine welcomed Shelton to the programme with a lighthearted yet heartfelt message.

Why did Blake Shelton leave ‘The Voice’?

The ‘Barn & Grill’ singer admitted that he had been struggling with the thought of leaving before making the announcement. But he added that he intended to take his time off the show to give his blended family with Stefani more attention.

Stefani's three children from her first marriage to Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, now have Shelton as a stepfather as a result of their union.

More about Blake Shelton

Born on June 18, 1976, Blake Shelton is a well-known American country music singer and television personality. His first album which was released in 2001 was Austin. The album topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs for five weeks. His albums ‘The Dreamer’ from 2003 and ‘Barn & Grill’ from 2004 are certified gold or platinum. His fifth album named ‘Startin Fires’ was released in November 2008. Later he released All About Tonight in 2010, Red River Blue (2011), Based on a True Story (2013), and many more.

Throughout his career, he has received several accolades, including 9 Grammy Awards nominations. The singer has also appeared as a judge on several shows including Clash of the Choirs, Nashville Star, and The Voice.

