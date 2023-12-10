Why did Brendan Fraser leave Hollywood? Exploring his lengthy hiatus from the industry and the reason behind it

Brendan Fraser is a renowned actor celebrated for his performances in blockbuster films like The Mummy, George of the Jungle, and Bedazzled. After a hiatus from Hollywood, he made a triumphant return in the TV shows The Affair and Trust. His comeback was solidified with the lead role in The Whale , earning him the prestigious Best Actor award at the Academy Awards.

Despite disappearing from the big screen for a while, Fraser's talent and versatility have brought him back into the spotlight, marking a successful resurgence in his career.

Why did Brendan Fraser leave Hollywood?

Garnering widespread acclaim, Brendan Fraser basked in a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Festival, showcasing his exceptional performance. From competing for his first-ever Oscar nomination, Fraser, hailing from Indianapolis, emerges as a frontrunner for Best Actor. Despite an extended hiatus from Hollywood, his stellar comeback in an Oscar-worthy role raises questions about his departure.

The actor attributes experiencing a profoundly traumatic incident in 2003 as one of the reasons for his hiatus from Hollywood. Fraser remained silent for years about the sexual harassment he endured. The distressing encounter unfolded during a Hollywood Foreign Press Association meal, where the then-president, Philip Berk, subjected him to non-consensual touching. Fraser, describing the event, expressed feeling like a vulnerable child with a lump in his throat. Despite the gravity of the accusation, Berk steadfastly denied the incident, casting doubt on Fraser's credibility. He said in this regard, "I did not want to relive what it made me feel," as per Hello Magazine .

Additionally, in 2009, Fraser faced another hurdle as he and his wife decided to divorce, marking a tumultuous period in the actor's life. The challenges continued in 2016 when a heartbreaking TV appearance revealed his profound devastation and speechlessness following his mother's death, further deterring a return to the limelight. These personal struggles coincided with Fraser's peak stardom, earned through iconic roles in George of the Jungle and The Mummy, the latter leading him to undergo surgery due to his refusal to use stunt doubles in action scenes.

Despite these hardships, decades later, Fraser's triumphant resurgence is evident in his Oscar-worthy performance in The Whale, portraying a man grappling with life at over 400 pounds in a poignant one-room drama.

Brandan Fraser won Best Actor for The Whale

In a poignant and emotional moment, Brendan Fraser clinched his first Oscar for his outstanding performance in The Whale. Expressing deep gratitude to director Darren Aronofsky, he acknowledged Aronofsky for extending a creative lifeline and bringing him aboard the transformative journey of The Whale.

Battling tears, Fraser paid a heartfelt tribute to his fellow nominees, commending them for laying their "whale-size hearts bare" and allowing a unique glimpse into their souls. In a special mention, he praised co-star Hong Chau, highlighting her exceptional talent by stating that only "whales can swim at [her] depth of talent."

Fraser said, "I started in this business 30 years ago, and things didn't come easily to me. There was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time until it stopped. And I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgment because it couldn't be done without my cast. It's been like a diving expedition on the bottom of the ocean, and the air in the line to the surface is on a launch being watched over by some people in my life. Thank you again, each one and all”. He concluded by saying, "I'm so grateful to you.”

Meanwhile, the actor seems to be in a much better state compared to a decade ago, as he crashed The Mummy screening in London in early 2023.

