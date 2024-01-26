Why Did Britney Spears Get Banned From Four Seasons? The Star's Allegedly 'Bizarre And Annoying' Behavior Sets Off Guests

Britney Spears, the enduring pop sensation who catapulted to global stardom in the late 1990s, has recently reclaimed the spotlight following the termination of her highly publicized conservatorship. Amidst the renewed public interest, Spears' activities, often shared on Instagram, have sparked intrigue and speculation.

Despite her influential presence in the music industry, reports indicate a limited inner circle. In a recent twist, it's alleged that Britney Spears faced a ban from a Los Angeles Four Seasons hotel, citing "bizarre behavior" and poolside incidents. Though unverified, her history at the hotel and previous controversial posts add an intriguing layer to the unfolding narrative.

Why was Britney Spears banned from Four Seasons?

Allegedly, Britney Spears has been prohibited from the Four Seasons in Los Angeles due to complaints from guests about her unconventional behavior and disrobing by the pool. Three exclusive sources confirmed to The U.S. Sun that the pop star's antics over the past year have driven staff at the Westlake Village resort to their wit's end.

For a considerable time, Britney was a regular guest at the luxurious family-friendly hotel, conveniently located just minutes from her $14 million mansion in Thousand Oaks. The 42-year-old celebrity had previously shared images of herself topless on Instagram, discreetly covering her breasts, while unwinding in a hotel suite during one of her stays. Even on her wedding night, Britney opted to spend the occasion at the Four Seasons alongside her best friend and manager, Cade Hudson, rather than with her ex, Sam Asghari, as revealed by a source previously informed by The U.S. Sun.

Known to be fond of the spa and beauty retreat facilities at the hotel, Britney appreciated the extensive amenities such as the indoor pool, massages, and various treatments available to guests. However, it seems that Spears is currently not permitted on the premises, as staff found themselves with no alternative but to enforce a temporary ban due to her disruptive behavior.

An insider revealed, “Britney has been going to the Four Seasons in Westlake Village for years, but she's been causing a headache for staff recently. In the past year, she's been banned from the hotel, unbanned, and is now banned again. Some guests have complained about her going topless by the pool and making them feel uncomfortable, and her behavior is often bizarre and annoying.”

It continued, “Staff have talked about it throughout the whole hotel and it's really unfortunate, but she’s not allowed on there at the moment, certainly not the spa. Britney might be an A-list celebrity but she can’t run around doing whatever she wants at the Four Seasons. It sees a lot of high profile guests and rich guests checking in who spend thousands there, whether it be for a business trip or leisure and they don't want to be made to feel awkward."

The U.S. Sun made several requests for comments from both Britney's representatives and the Four Seasons in Westlake Village. Although Britney's representative eventually denied the veracity of the story, adding “not true”, the Four Seasons has chosen to remain silent on the matter.

The hotel, situated at the base of the Santa Monica Mountains between Malibu's sunny beaches and Santa Barbara's renowned vineyards, offers rooms ranging from approximately $500 to over $1,000 for some of its high-end suites. The online bio on the hotel's website highlights “relaxed yet refined California hotel offers a family-friendly atmosphere and is home to the center for health and wellbeing, a luxury destination for wellness."

Why was Britney Spears banned from Four Seasons previously?

History seems to be repeating itself for Britney Spears, as she reportedly faced issues staying at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills in the past. Back in March 2008, she was said to have been barred from the hotel due to complaints from both high-paying guests and staff. At that time, a legal "notice of trespass" was reportedly drafted to seek police assistance in preventing her from entering the premises.

Britney allegedly took extreme measures to regain access, including refusing to move her car from the hotel's drive-in lane unless granted entry. Reports suggested she exclaimed, "Do you know who I am? I f**king built this place. I've spent so much money here I could have bought the God-damn hotel."

Despite being freed from her conservatorship in 2021, Britney continues to face challenges in her personal life. Ongoing conflicts with family members, notably her sister Jamie Lynn, have persisted. In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney has candidly shared the highs and lows of her journey. Additionally, her third husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in August of the previous year, just 14 months into their marriage.

