Why did Britney Spears ‘quit business’? Singer says not having voice for 13 years gave people ‘a thrill ride’

Britney Spears is getting candid on her Instagram space. The 41-year-old Princess of Pop took to her Instagram space and posted a now-deleted video in which she can be seen dancing to her ‘favorite’ song Get Naked (I Got a Plan). Spears shared that she ‘quit the business’ as she reflected on the rules and life during and after her 13-year-long conservatorship. Read on to know more.

Britney Spears on why she ‘quit the business’

According to PageSix, Britney shared an old video in which she can be seen donning a yellow crop-top with a pair of grey shorts. The Toxic singer then danced to the aforementioned song from 2007, which she said is her favorite number from her 2-decade-long career. In the caption, she shared that she has now quit the business.

Britney Spears looked back on how she had to share the stage with her backup dancers. “It was really weird because my dancers took the stage for this song ( headphone emoji) !!! Oh well !!! I listened to this song today and actually realized it for the first time (slew of emojis) !!!”

Britney Spears' Instagram post

She then slammed the rules during her infamous conservatorship and said that her not having a voice for 13 years amused a lot of people. “I guess it was all those rules you know !!! Guess all those rules and not having a voice for 13 years in what I wanted gave a lot of people a thrill ride !!! Oh well !!! Psss no wonder I quit the business JUST SAYING !!!”

She ended the post on a positive note saying that she is going to London next week for shopping.

For the unversed, Britney Spears’ conservatorship ended in November 2021. Her last album came out in 2016. She teamed up with Elton John last year for their Hold Me Closer duet.

