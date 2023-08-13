Why did Brody Jenner say he'll be doing things 'differently' for his child than Caitlyn Jenner? Find out here

Brody Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner might be on good terms nowadays, but that wasn't the case when he was younger. The 39-year-old has made no secret of his troubled relationship with his parent Caitlyn many times in the past. Now that the model has become a father to a little girl, he recently revealed he wants to be a different kind of parent to his child than Jenner was.

Brody Jenner his parenting will be "exact opposite" of Caitlyn Jenner's

In a YouTube video that documented his fiancée Tiarah Blanco’s pregnancy journey, Brody Jenner pledged to establish a strong bond with his baby daughter, named Honey Raye. This commitment is supposed to contrast the distant relationship he had with his own father. He explained, "I think that what I’m most excited about is doing things differently than my father did. Growing up, I didn’t have the greatest relationship with then Bruce [now Caitlyn Jenner]." He reveals that the 73-year-old "wasn’t really around for me growing up. So, I think that just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I can possibly be and getting ready for the journey, and just so very excited."

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster makes adorable musical debut with Utopia; Read details

Brody Jenner shows his gratitude towards his fiancee

The former reality TV personality and his fiancée joyfully welcomed their first child on July 29. Brody, who is the youngest son of Caitlyn, and Linda Thompson, spoke candidly in the video. He said, "To be totally honest here, I didn’t really know if I could really have kids. I just had no idea. Going into this relationship, Tia was the absolute perfect person. She is my better half. She is the most incredible woman I’ve ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe does things the way it’s supposed to"

Meanwhile, Jenner and Blanco publicly announced the birth of their daughter on social media last Thursday. The new dad wrote in the caption, "Momma and baby are in perfect health." He conveyed just how much he loved his new family, saying, "We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family." The 39-year-old ended the heartfelt note by thanking people who've supported them, "We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner celebrates 26th birthday with beachside bikini pictures; enjoys yacht sunset in backless dress