Why did Cardi B and Offset break up? Exploring the rollercoaster year of couple as they reunite for Christmas

Cardi B and Offset's relationship, a captivating saga in the limelight, has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows since its inception in 2017. The power couple, both influential figures in the music industry, faced public scrutiny and admiration alike for their dynamic union.

Despite the challenges, they showcased resilience through multiple splits and reunions, laying bare the complexities of love in the public eye. However, the latest twist in their narrative comes as reports suggest that the now-estranged spouses have officially called it quits. Fans accustomed to the couple's dramatic relationship are left wondering whether this breakup marks a final chapter or if Cardi B and Offset will once again redefine the narrative of their entangled romance.

Why did Cardi B and Offset break up?

In December 2023, the WAP artist publicly declared her single status, confirming her separation from her husband, Offset. The announcement coincided with the couple unfollowing each other on Instagram, accompanied by a cryptic message about "outgrowing relationships" on Cardi B's Instagram Stories, as per Page Six .

According to People , the duo's relationship had been consistently tumultuous, with numerous breakups and reconciliations hidden from the public eye. Despite the challenges, an insider emphasized that they also shared genuinely positive moments. It said, "They've broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen. They've had really good times together."

Online rumors suggested that Offset had cheated with fellow artist Chrisean Rock, but Cardi B addressed the speculation during an Instagram Live session, expressing uncertainty about infidelity in their marriage. The couple's complex history and public revelations have continued to captivate fans and followers.

Cardi B and Offset on-off relationship timeline

The former couple's relationship has seen more breakups than the public knows, with the first known split occurring in 2020 when Cardi filed for divorce from Offset. In the divorce documents obtained by Hollywood Life that year, Cardi expressed that there were "no prospects for a reconciliation." Despite their initial separation, the Jealousy artists reconciled later in the same year, leading Cardi to withdraw the divorce.

However, in June 2023, Cardi made headlines when she criticized Offset for accusing her of infidelity. Through a recording shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), she playfully sang, "First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of."

In August, Offset clarified that he and Cardi had patched up their relationship and reunited. He acknowledged the ups and downs in their journey but emphasized his deep love for her, stating, "It's my wife, I love her to death, and we're going back and forth. If you got a New York woman … she's a pit bull." However, by the end of the year, it appeared that the duo had ultimately called it quits for good.

The former couple is parents to two children, their daughter, Kulture Kiari, born on July 10, 2018, and their son, Wave Set, welcomed on September 4, 2021. In addition to their shared offspring, Offset proudly embraces the role of fatherhood with three other children from different relationships: Jordan, Kody, and daughter Kalea. The Migos rapper recently enjoyed quality time with his kids, demonstrating his commitment to family. In May 2023, he attended the premiere of The Little Mermaid alongside Kulture and Kalea. Later that month, he continued the family outings by taking all three of his sons to the premiere of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

