Why Did Catherine O’Hara Disagree With Christopher Columbus’ Answer About McCallister’s Occupations?

It appears that Catherine O'Hara has her own answer to the question that every Home Alone fan has– what did Kevin's parents do to afford a huge mansion? They previously got the answer from the director, Christopher Columbus himself, but now, they also have one from the Schitt's Creeks star!

For the unversed, when Columbus appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's Chatter Podcast in 2024, he shared that he and John Huges had a discussion about the same question, and they decided what the lead character's parent's occupations would be.

While mentioning the mannequins kept in the McCallister home, he shared that Kevin's mom would be a "very successful fashion designer." The titular character's father, Peter, could have been a part of the advertising industry, according to the director, and having said that, he was not able to recall a specific job.

Now, O'Hara shared her take on the same. While conversing with Entertainment Weekly to promote her advertisement for the Superbowl, she stated that she hated to "disagree with anything" that Columbus says, but she did with his answer about her character's profession.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star explained, "Because I look at those mannequins as she's successful at something, but she also has all these kids and wants to be a great homemaker...At one point, she thought, 'I'm gonna make all their clothes,' and that lasted about a week."

Advertisement

During his appearance on the abovementioned podcast, Columbus reportedly ruled out a theory about Kevin's dad's involvement in organized crime.

Even after more than 30 years of the film's release, fans continue to discuss various theories about it and reminisce about the iconic storyline the venture had.