Why Did Cher File a Lawsuit Against First Husband Sonny Bono's Widow?

Cher won a civil lawsuit on May 28, 2024, which she filed against Mary Bono, the widow of her first husband and former musical partner, Sonny Bono. The case stemmed from Cher’s claim that Mary Bono wrongfully terminated her 50% share of royalties from the iconic duo’s music catalog, violating their divorce settlement.

Cher and Sonny Bono agreed to split royalties equally from their joint recordings when they divorced in 1975. After Sonny's untimely death in a 1998 skiing accident, Cher continued receiving her share of the royalties as per their agreement.

However, in 2016, Mary Bono sought a “termination” to gain full ownership of Sonny’s intellectual property. By 2021, Cher’s royalty payments had ceased altogether, prompting her to file a lawsuit. The court ruled in favor of Cher, with Judge John A. Kronstadt stating that federal termination laws did not override her contractual rights. Mary Bono now owes Cher over $400,000 in unpaid royalties.

Cher met Sonny Bono in 1962 when he was a singer-songwriter and working with record producer Phil Spector. At the time, both were in relationships with others. Shortly after their first meeting, Cher moved to Los Angeles and ended up becoming Sonny’s roommate. Their relationship deepened over time, leading to a romantic partnership and eventually a professional one.

In 1964, they unofficially married in Mexico and began performing as “Caesar and Cleo” before rebranding as Sonny & Cher. The folk-rock duo skyrocketed to fame with hits like I Got You Babe, The Beat Goes On, and Baby Don’t Go. They also appeared in films like Good Times and co-hosted the TV variety show The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

Their marriage, however, faced challenges. By the early 1970s, their relationship faltered, and they divorced in 1975, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite this, they maintained a strong professional connection, sharing equal ownership of their music catalog.

Cher and Sonny Bono’s legacy endures through their music and their unique personal and professional relationship. While their marriage ended decades ago, Cher’s court victory reinforces the importance of honoring agreements even after life’s most challenging moments.

