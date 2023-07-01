Why did Chris Evans delete all his social media accounts? Read the reason

Chris Evans has decided to temporarily step away from social media. On June 29, he deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts, informing his fans that he needed a little break from the online world.

While the exact duration of his hiatus remains unknown, Evans has taken this decision to take some time off from the digital realm for personal well-being.

A much needed break for Chris Evans

While announcing his decision to take a break from the social media world, the Captain America actor wrote on Twitter, "Hey everyone, I'm treating myself to a summer with less screen time so I'm taking a little break from Twitter and IG". He deleted his account after that. And, the actor's last tweet was only recovered due to eagle-eyed fans, who took a screenshot of it.

In addition to his initial announcement, the 42-year-old Marvel star, Chris Evans, shared a more detailed explanation on his Instagram Stories.

He reposted a message from the Kingsman series' Taron Egerton who had also recently declared his departure from social media. The shared message likely resonated with Evans, prompting him to take a step back from the online world.

Both the Rocketman actor and Knives Out actor feel that their energies would be better spent reading books, and exploring life, rather than scrolling aimlessly through social media for no reason.

Chris Evans' quieter phase of life

In November of last year, Chris Evans, who is currently dating Alba Baptista, shared his perspective on slowing down and finding contentment in a quieter lifestyle. He expressed that he had entered a more pleasant phase of his life where he finds happiness in simply being at home.

Evans acknowledged that one of the most fulfilling aspects of his career at the moment is having the confidence to take a step back and relax. He emphasized the importance of feeling secure enough to prioritize personal time away from the industry, while still being able to pursue creative projects that nourish his artistic passion when he decides to return.

Chris Evans' decision rightly reflects the current overexposure that some celebrities might feel, due to the integration of social media into the entertainment industry. While some stars have wholeheartedly embraced and even thrived in this environment, say someone like Dwayne Johnson, who has a massive following across platforms.

There are still some stars though, who have shied away from this new addition. Actors like Robert Pattinson and Daniel Radcliffe are fine examples of that. So Chris Evans' decision to take a step back, may just reflect an increased desire for privacy and time away from public life.

