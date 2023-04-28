Why did Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra ‘underestimate’ her rockstar husband Nick Jonas? Deets inside

Priyanka Chopra says she was not too sure about Nick Jonas when they first started talking, and that she did not give him much credit until they went on their first date.

Priyanka, who will soon be seen as agent Nadia Sinh in Russo Brothers’ global spy series, Citadel, is spilling some beans about her personal life.

The 40-year-old actress recently chatted with Today’s Hoda Kotb for the Spring Cover Issue, when she delved into some details about her relationship with Nick Jonas. She also expressed that the pop star is her biggest cheerleader and that she feels safe with him. Read on to know more!

Priyanka Chopra feels she did not give Nick Jonas enough credit when they first met

Talking to Hoda Kotb, Priyanka Chopra recalled her initial thoughts about and hesitation to date her now-husband, Nick. "I didn't give it much of a chance because, I was like, ‘He's 25 years old, he's a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.' I was 35 at the time," the Love Again actress explained. "I wanted stability, and I didn't give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He's stability in human form."

Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is ‘the most secure man’

Five years after being with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra cannot stop singing praises about the 30-year-old singer. Calling him her biggest cheerleader, Priyanka said, “He's the most secure man I've ever been with. He gets extremely excited at my wins. He takes off my extensions at the end of the night. He fixes my dress when I walk off stage and makes sure it looks right when I'm on the carpet. He brings me my coffee first thing in the morning."

Adding to the Jonas Brothers artist’s list of good qualities that she admires, Priyanka called Nick ‘even-tempered’ and stated that he could handle anything thrown at him, without losing the ability to be vulnerable. “I feel safe with my husband. I wish that for everyone,” Chopra concluded.

Priyanka Chopra’s spy series Citadel will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28, 2023.

