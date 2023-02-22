Why did Cody Rhodes issue an apology for his duration of WWE Raw Segment? Find out

Cody Rhodes is on his way to WrestleMania and will be facing Roman Reigns at the event. Rhodes' place was booked at the event after winning the men’s Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns won against Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber and he is now against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes issues an apology

Cody Rhodes was talking about his future on Raw in Ottawa when Paul Heyman kept interrupting him. Rhodes kept throwing his hands in the air while gazing towards the crowd which implied that he was getting frustrated since Heyman was not giving him any chance to respond.

Paul Heyman also got personal as he started discussing Roman Reigns’ personal life. Reportedly Heyman even went as far as to suggest that he could keep Rhodes’ wife warm during the night as he himself is not happily married. It was expected that Heyman will get a fierce rebuttal for this statement however Cody Rhodes mic time appeared to be cut short.

The crowd was not happy with this statement and boo’ed Heyman while Rhodes started storming around the ring. At the end of the segment Cody Rhodes asked never to send Heyman again and stop the delay of their inevitable confrontation.

Cody Rhodes addressed this issue on social media while apologizing to the people for not being allowed to properly respond to Heyman. Rhodes apologized for losing his temper and further added that he didn’t know that people in Ottawa would be interested in The American Nightmare merchandise. His tweet both reported merchandise sales as well as apologizing to the people while hoping that the next time he will be in action.

Roman Reigns won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Montreal and will be facing The American Nightmare on The Grandest Stage of Them All.