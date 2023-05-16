Why did Dave Chappelle slam San Francisco during his comedy show? Find out

Dave Chappelle doesn't seem to enjoy the vibe of The Golden City, San Francisco, these days. During a surprise performance at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Thursday evening, the controversial comic revealed his disdain for the city by asking the audience a crucial question.

Here is what happened in the show:

According to SFGATE's assessment of the concert, Dave Chappelle said throughout his act, "What the f—k happened to this place?"

During the performance, Chappelle, 49, discussed San Francisco's homelessness problem and purportedly shared a tale about witnessing someone urinate in an open space directly in front of the restaurant where he was ready to dine.

According to February 2023 research by the Public Policy Institute of California, as of 2022, California was home to 30% of all people experiencing homelessness in the United States.

The Bay Area has become "half 'Glee,' half zombie movie," according to Chappelle, who quipped that they needed "a Batman," as per the reports.

Dave names San Francisco his ‘second home'

However, before he delved into all the reasons why he didn't appear to appreciate being there at the beginning of the presentation, he referred to the city as his ‘second home’.

Dave added that early in his comedic career, he would perform there frequently—hundreds of times.

Dave’s upcoming show details reflect on the writers’ strike.

Chappelle will be in Pennsylvania for two concerts in June, but it's uncertain if he'll be visiting New York City anytime soon. Several issues have dogged the comedian in recent years, including one that occurred this past November while he was hosting ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Because of Chappelle's presence, some late-night show writers decided to boycott the programme. During his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, he discussed Kanye West's and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving's antisemitism at the time and made some nasty "jokes" about it all.

Dave Chappelle’s 2021 controversy:

In 2021, Chappelle was involved in a controversy with the publication of his Netflix comedy special, ‘The Closer’, in which he made jokes against the transgender population.

In it, he described himself as a "trans-exclusionary radical feminist" when discussing ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling. While playing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last May, Dave was assaulted by an audience member who was equipped with a fake pistol containing a real knife. He was there to perform as part of the ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ festival.

