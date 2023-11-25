Why did Dave Portnoy call Raquel Leviss a 'trash bag'? Exploring controversial comments of the Barstool founder

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of unsavory language.

A recent incident has put Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, into the spotlight for labeling Raquel Leviss as a "trash bag." Despite their paths crossing in a small town in Illinois, Portnoy vehemently denies any connection, sparking intrigue into the origins and implications of this controversial statement.

Dave Portnoy's denial and distinct encounter in Cary, Ill.

Portnoy, 46, dismisses any association with Leviss, asserting that he has never met her. He clarifies that his presence in Cary, Ill., on Oct. 27 was solely for a review of Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Company, emphasizing the insignificance of Leviss' visit. “I can confirm I’ve never met that trash bag in my life, and it’s wildly insulting to even be mentioned in the same sentence as her,” Portnoy, 46, told PageSix.

Raquel Leviss' presence in Cary and Instagram trail

Contrary to Portnoy's denial, Leviss, 29, was indeed in Cary on the same morning. She engaged with fans at Conscious Cup Coffee Cary, showcasing her presence in the small town. Leviss later documented spending Halloween weekend in Chicago, an hour away from Cary, as per her Instagram posts.

Relationship drama and Portnoy's breakup confirmation

The incident occurred weeks before Portnoy's ex-girlfriend, Colombian model Silvana Mojica, hinted at their breakup. Portnoy acknowledges the end of their relationship but expresses frustration at being implicated with Leviss, stating, “It’s kinda wild when I just had a breakup which is hard enough to go through without hearing I f–ked that lady [Leviss].”

Raquel Leviss and Scandoval

The term Scandoval refers to the cheating scandal involving Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval, cast members of the reality TV show 'Vanderpump Rules.' The scandal unfolded during the filming of the show's 10th season, revealing that Leviss and Sandoval had an affair. Sandoval, who was in a nine-year relationship with fellow cast member Ariana Madix, faced accusations of infidelity, and the scandal became a central storyline that boosted the show's ratings and earned it two Emmy nominations. The fallout from the scandal had a significant impact on the cast members, with Raquel Leviss addressing its emotional toll in subsequent interviews and discussions about her decision not to return for the show's 11th season.

As the controversy swirls around Dave Portnoy's derogatory remark about Raquel Leviss, the details of their alleged encounter in Cary, Ill., remain contentious. With Portnoy vehemently denying any connection and Leviss's documented presence in the small town, the situation adds a layer of complexity to the unfolding drama surrounding the Barstool founder's personal life.

