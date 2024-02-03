Why Did Demi Lovato Perform Heart Attack At American Heart Association Event? Find Out Amid Online Backlash

Demi Lovato stirred controversy on social media after delivering a rendition of her 2013 hit "Heart Attack" at the American Heart Association's (AHA) Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City. The singer faced online backlash, prompting questions about the appropriateness of the song choice for a cardiovascular health event.

Personal connection to the song

Despite the online criticism, The Hollywood Reporter learned that Demi Lovato's decision to perform "Heart Attack" was deeply personal. The singer thought she wouldn't be able to perform the song again after experiencing a heart attack and a near-death experience several years ago. Lovato recently reclaimed the song, expressing its significance to her journey and conveying the strong mind-heart-body connection during her introduction at the concert.

ALSO READ: What is Demi Lovato's net worth in 2023? Exploring her Disney fortune, and wealth

Backlash and AHA support

Videos from the event circulated online, leading to questions about the appropriateness of performing "Heart Attack" at a heart health event. Some social media users expressed confusion and deemed it an odd choice. However, it was revealed that the American Heart Association supported Lovato's decision and that the performance was well-received by the live audience. Fans defended Lovato, highlighting her personal experience with a heart attack and the AHA's endorsement of the song choice.

Advertisement

Demi Lovato's performance of "Heart Attack" at the AHA event sparked a mix of criticism and support. While some questioned the choice, others acknowledged Lovato's personal connection to the song and the AHA's endorsement. The Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert aimed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and contribute funds for life-saving research. Despite the online backlash, Lovato remains committed to advocating for women's health and prioritizing well-being, as expressed on her Instagram Story following the event.

ALSO READ: ‘My boyfriend is in the audience’: Demi Lovato opens up about her feelings as Jutes watches her perform’