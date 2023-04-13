Why did Doja Cat lose her blue tick on Twitter and how did she react?

Doja Cat has tweeted her response to losing her blue tick. The social media site is currently taking the verified checkmarks off of legacy accounts that refuse to shell out the $8 for Twitter Blue.

Doja Cat responded, "Only fans have blue ticks," after a fan pointed out her missing blue tick and told her that "it's over" for her.

‘A blue tick now indicates a greater likelihood of being a total failure who is thirsty for approval from renowned people’, she continued. The reason she said this was because of the new norms introduced by Elon Musk.

Here is what Elon Musk announced about ‘Blue Tick.

Elon Musk announced the debut of a "Blue" premium membership service for those who desire a blue check after seizing control of Twitter, along with additional features following an initial release that featured a wave of spoof accounts impersonating companies.

To clearly identify actual persons and confirm the legitimacy of the account, a prior verification method in use for the past several years employed blue ticks for government officials, well-known people, journalists, and other prominent figures and institutions.

How can you get bluetick on Twitter?

Users who pay for the Blue membership under the new system will get a blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets and post 1080p video, and the option to use the platform in reader mode to make it simpler to read lengthy discussions.

According to a statement from the firm, the platform will also start replacing "the 'official' label with a gold checkmark for businesses and a grey checkmark for governments and multilateral accounts."

Famous people and businesses who have declined the "Blue Tick"

The White House, LeBron James, Chrissy Teigen, William Shatner, Monica Lewinsky, and the Los Angeles Times are just a few of the famous and official accounts that have declined to purchase Twitter checkmarks.

The monthly fee for maintaining the checkmarks ranges from $8 for individual online users to $1,000 for verifying an organisation, plus an additional $50 for each affiliate or staff account.

