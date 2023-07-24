Why did Doja Cat’s fan pages shut down in protest? Controversy explained

Doja Cat, the acclaimed singer, and rapper, is facing the wrath of her ardent supporters as prominent fan pages deactivate their accounts in response to her candid condemnation of the fan-base term 'Kittenz.' With her now-deleted social media post, the artist set off a significant uproar among fans who have proudly identified as 'Kittenz' for years. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the intricate dynamics between artists and their passionate fan bases, amplified by the power of social media.

A bold denunciation by Doja Cat causes outrage

In a straightforward social media post, Doja Cat boldly expressed her disapproval of fans who refer to themselves as 'Kittenz.' Her remark included a direct message to "get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house." The abrupt critique left many supporters hurt and dismayed, considering their long-standing allegiance to the artist. As screenshots of her posts spread like wildfire across social media platforms, fans expressed their disappointment and confusion over the sudden outburst from an artist known for her playful and engaging interactions with followers.

ALSO READ: Fans cannot keep calm after Doja Cat and SZA hint at a collaboration, here's everything you need to know

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette reacts to Jared Leto, Doja Cat's outfits in her honor

Online clashes and Doja Cat's fan page deactivation

As the controversy escalated, fan accounts sought clarification and expressed their loyalty to the artist, only to face further confrontation. Some fans urged Doja Cat to understand the term 'Kittenz' as an endearing form of appreciation for her artistry and music. However, her responses remained dismissive, leading to even more backlash from her once-devoted fan base. The exchanges turned heated, with Doja Cat's dismissive responses drawing sharp criticism from fans and the public alike. Despite some defending the artist's stance against unhealthy 'stan' culture, the fallout resulted in prominent fan pages, including 'DojaNews,' 'TheKittensRoom,' and 'DojaHQs,' shutting down their social media presence in protest. The drastic decision to deactivate these influential accounts sent a powerful message to Doja Cat and the wider music community about the significance of fan support in an artist's journey.

ALSO READ: Why did Doja Cat lose her blue tick on Twitter and how did she react?

The aftermath of this contentious episode remains uncertain. Fans await Doja Cat's response, wondering if she will address her words and potentially mend the rift with her loyal supporters. As the controversy unfolds, it prompts conversations about the responsibility and influence artists carry in shaping the narratives surrounding their music and persona.

ALSO READ: Is Doja Cat now ‘Emcee Flapchunks the Third’? Singer announces name change on Twitter