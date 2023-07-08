Why did Drake diss Donald Grover’s iconic song ‘This is America’? Beef EXPLAINED

Drake, the famous rapper is on his 'It's All a Blur' tour right now, and some fans believe that he tried to diss Donald Gover aka Childish Gambino in his latest performance.

Drake Takes a shot at Donald Grover

Captured by a fan and shared on Twitter, the footage showed Drake launching into his performance of his 2011 song "Headlines" while a series of petty headlines illuminated the stage.

One headline specifically targeted Glover's This is America. The headline read 'The overrated and over award hit song ‘This is America’ was originally a Drake diss record'.

Although the diss may appear uncalled for to some, there is some truth to the headline. Earlier this year, Glover, performing as Childish Gambino, revealed to GQ that the initial concept for "This is America" did indeed start as a Drake diss.

Drake's jab referred to an interview where Donald Glover revealed the origins of the song. According to Glover, he got the idea for "This Is America" in 2015 as a humorous concept. He shared it with director Hiro Murai, who expressed interest in bringing it to life. Gover said "To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ [the lyric] – that was all we had was that line,"he continued, "It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this s— sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it."

In a later appearance on The Breakfast Club, Glover further explained his comments, emphasizing his competitive nature, "Every rapper should feel that way. I said those rappers [in his songs] in particular ’cause I feel like they’re the best." He admitted that "Kendrick, Drake, ScHoolboy, I listen to them all the time… Kendrick is fine with it. Drake is probably not taking it great.”

Despite Glover's lighthearted response to the idea of dissing Drake, it appears that Drake didn't take it as a joke. Known for his keen attention to detail, Drake made sure to address the matter during his tour.

