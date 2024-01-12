Why did Drew Barrymore break down watching her movie with Adam Sandler? Here's what happened

In the whimsical world of Hollywood, where friendships and memories intertwine, Drew Barrymore recently took fans on a nostalgic rollercoaster. The 48-year-old actress was caught in a whirlwind of emotions while watching The Wedding Singer with her longtime friend, Adam Sandler.

This unexpected breakdown, documented on Instagram, has left everyone wondering: What stirred the tears in Barrymore's eyes? Let's delve into the heart-warming journey of laughter, camaraderie, and a 1998 rom-com that holds a special place in the hearts of both stars.

A blast from the past

Drew Barrymore, who initially had plans for yoga, couldn't resist reliving the magic of the film that starred her alongside longtime friend Adam Sandler. The Instagram video captured her wiping away tears as she confessed her love for him and reminisced about the unforgettable airplane serenade scene.

The Charlie's Angels fame confessed in an Instagram post, "I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it". The heartfelt caption accompanied a video where she wiped away tears, expressing, "We made such a good movie, I love you so much, Happy New Year." And with a touch of humor, she playfully questioned the timeline of their friendship: "What year is it that we met in the newsroom? 1922?"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I don't exactly know what to say...': Drew Barrymore tears up as she apologizes for filming her talk show during Hollywood strikes amidst backlash

Adam Sandler’s sweet response

In Hollywood friendships, the bond between Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler is undoubtedly special. When Barrymore poured out her emotions on Instagram, Sandler reciprocated with a sweet message that added to the charm of their enduring friendship— "Love you always, Drew. Happy New Year."

The emotional rollercoaster doesn't end there. Both the stars recreated the iconic song from The Wedding Singer on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2014. What started as a pre-rehearsed performance turned into a tear-inducing moment when Sandler went off-script, singing lyrics from the movie's song. Barrymore's tears flowed again, showcasing the genuine connection between the two.

Potential reunion buzz

Barrymore teased fans with a hint of a potential reunion ahead of The Wedding Singer's 25th anniversary last year. The actress mentioned that she and Sandler were talking about it, sparking excitement among fans. Could a reunion be in the works for this beloved on-screen duo?

To understand the depth of Barrymore's emotional reaction, let's look closely at The Wedding Singer. Released in 1998, the romantic comedy directed by Frank Coraci stars Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, and a talented ensemble cast. The film received praise for its sparkling humor and marked the beginning of the duo's collaboration, which was later followed by 50 First Dates and Blended.

The storyline revolves around Robbie Hart, a wedding singer played by Sandler, who falls in love with Barrymore's character, Julia Sullivan, a waitress. As their friendship develops amidst wedding planning, emotional twists unfold. The movie's climax involves Robbie's heartfelt serenade, the scene that triggered the actress' recent emotional outburst. The Wedding Singer not only conquered the silver screen but also made its mark on Broadway.

ALSO READ: Adam Sandler announces ‘I Missed You Tour’ across north America with 25-date comedy extravaganza