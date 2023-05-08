Why did Drew Barrymore pull out of hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023? Here's what the actress said

Drew Barrymore pulled out of hosting this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards surprising the audience with her decision. Continue reading to know the reason behind her decision as well as the promise the 48-year-old actress made to MTV for the future.

Why did Drew Barrymore pull out of hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023?

Barrymore decided to back out of hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a show of support to the members of the Writers Guild who are currently on strike. But that isn't the only decision she made. The actress promised to host the awards ceremony next year as a sign of good faith towards MTV. "I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore said in an issued statement.

ALSO READ: What happened between Drew Barrymore and Huge Grant? Drama explained

"Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me. I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can't wait to be a part of this next year when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive," the award-winning actress concluded.

Meanwhile, the officials announced that the awards ceremony won't be kept live anymore and will instead broadcast a pre-taped version. Though Barrymore did not host the event, she was a part of the ceremony through pre-taped segments. The actress was also honoured with the best host award and she accepted it through a pre-shot video. "I love the @mtvawards family and we will be back next year together. I hope you still watch the awards with me Sunday, as it has such wonderful moments to enjoy. I stand with the @wgaeast @wgawest," she captioned a screenshot of her backing out article on Instagram.

Bruce Gillmer, producer of MTV Movie & TV Awards, told Variety, "She is not surprisingly, standing in solidarity with the writers, which we have full respect for." He added, "So she's not going to be with us live in the house for the show and we will essentially be going hostless. The silver lining in all of this is that we really formed a partnership almost a family-like atmosphere. So we see this as a shift in direction, but also a pause for the initial plan, which we've all agreed and she's accepted to continue as our host in 2024."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Drew Barrymore Show: Final episode of the season to air on THIS date