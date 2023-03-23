Why did Dwayne Johnson not allow Zachary Levi to make a post-credit cameo in Black Adam? Shazam actor reacts

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, the latest DCU film that features Zachary Levi in the titular role, has opened to mixed responses from the audiences. The highly anticipated superhero flick, which hit the theatres last week, has now ended up as a below-average grosser at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, a report published in The Wrap, which revealed Zachary Levi's post-credits cameo appearance as Shazam in the Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam, has been garnering the attention of film fanatics.

Did Dwayne Johnson ban Zachary Levi from making a post-credit cameo in Black Adam?

According to the reports published by The Wrap, Zachary Levi was supposed to make a post-credit cameo in Black Adam, which would have been highly beneficial for the marketing of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. However, the actor's part was removed from the film, reportedly due to the intervention of Dwayne Johnson. "The Black Adam vetoed a planned post-credits scene in Black Adam, which would have seen Shazam recruited by Hawkman, played by Aldis Hodge, and the other superheroes, into the Justice Society of America," claims the reports published by The Wrap.

If the reports are to be believed, Dwayne Johnson wanted his character Black Adam to meet the much-popular character Superman, played by Henry Cavill, instead of Shazam, played by Zachary Levi. The Shazam actor, who is visibly disappointed with Johnson's move, shared the Instagram post suggesting the same on his official handle, along with a caption that reads: "The truth shall set you free."

Check out Zachary Levi's Instagram post, below:

