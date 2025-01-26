Why Did Dylan O’Brien Wear a Fake Mustache to Portray Dan Aykroyd in Saturday Night? Actor Explains

It appears that Dylan O’Brien is not afraid to get candid while revealing small behind-the-scenes details of the projects he is involved in. One such thing that the actor mentioned was using a fake mustache when he played Dan Aykroyd in Saturday Night.

While conversing with Entertainment Weekly, the Teen Wolf star revealed this information when he appeared at the Sundance Film Festival to promote his latest venture titled Twinless alongside director and his co-actor James Sweeney. He highlighted the difference between the two onscreen mustaches.

Dylan told the aforementioned outlet that they filmed Twinless prior to filming Saturday Night and in that venture, it was not his real mustache but a fake one. He revealed, “They made me wear a fake one for Aykroyd because they said my hair follicles didn't match Dan Aykroyd’s.”

While talking about his mustache in Twinless, he confirmed that it was his own. When he was questioned about his preference for using his own mustache instead of fake facial hair, Dylan stated, “I'm a little biased, but yeah. Also, wearing a fake mustache every day when it's humid in Georgia in the late summer —”

During the conversation, Sweeny jumped in and asked if he had to “shave to keep it stuck?”

To this, The Maze Runner star answered saying, “Yeah, always.” He added that it always came off and got into his mouth. The actor continued, “And it was always coming off and getting in my mouth and stuff. Whatever, I can't complain. It was an easy, great job.”

As for Saturday Night, which was released on September 27, 2024, also featured Rachel Sennott, City MNichel Smith, Gabriel LaBelle, Kaia Gerber, Ella Hunt, Lamorne Harris, Nicholas Baurn, Cooper Hoffman, and many more.

