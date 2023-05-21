Why did Ed Sheeran compare Harry Styles to Taylor Swift? Find out

Ed Sheeran is close friends with both Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview on the Sprout podcast, (via Billboard), Ed Sheeran opened up about the Watermelon Sugar singer and even why he thinks Harry is like Taylor.

Ed Sheeran compares Harry Styles to Taylor Swift

During his conversation on the podcast, Ed Sheeran, 32, opined how going through one’s formative years can be weird. Regarding Harry, Ed said that the singer is on top of the world right now. The Perfect singer also reminisced how Harry went from being a part of ‘the biggest boy band in the world to being the biggest solo artist in the world.’ He also added that he is super proud of Harry.

Talking further, Ed Sheeran drew a comparison between Harry Styles and his ex-ladylove Taylor Swift as artists. Explaining himself, he said, “It’s the same thing as Taylor, like, there’s rarely people that like totally understand you and I think both of them because they are solo artists and are at this level you kind of talk and there’s an understanding there that you don’t necessarily get from everyone,” he said.

A few weeks ago Ed, who has collaborated with Taylor quite a few times, shared that talking to her is like therapy for him.

Ed Sheeran says talking to Taylor Swift is like therapy

While talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via PEOPLE) a few weeks ago, Sheeran said that Swift is one of the few people who understands where he is at in life. Talking to Lowe, Ed Sheeran shared that he and Taylor have long conversations with each other.

The 32-year-old further revealed that talking to Taylor feels like "therapy" to him. "I had an hour-20 conversation with her yesterday and we were just — everything that was on our minds we talked about,” he said. “I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well, because you're actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it."

