Why did Ed Sheeran sell hotdogs ahead of his concert in Chicago?

Ahead of his performance at Soldier Field this week in Chicago, Ed Sheeran decided to give a little surprise to his fans. Well, the songwriter decided that it was time to meet his fans offstage with a little surprise, That was when the star was spotted at one of the most famous hot dog stands in the city. Soon after, a mob gathered around to meet with the star. The video of Ed Sheeran's little surprise has been making waves on the internet. So, why was the star selling hotdogs in the city? Here's why!

Here's why Ed Sheeran serves hotdogs to fans before Chicago show

Hours before he was supposed to show up on the stage and perform for his fans, Ed Sheeran decided that it was time for a little surprise. Thus, the actor went to the most famous hot dog stand and asked the owner to let him serve some of his customers. The owner of the shop also gave the star one of the goofiest entries of his career. He called the customers nearby and introduced the new staff in their store. The reason behind this was a quirky idea of energizing the fans ahead of the show.

Soon enough, the crowd spurred to receive a hot dog from the megastar. The 'Shape of You' singer was more than happy to serve everyone. Later the day, the owner of the food joint shared the video on their official Instagram handle. The same night, Ed Sheeran went on to perform for the city, as already in the schedule.

Fans appreciate Ed Sheeran for joining fans!

This little surprise of Ed Sheeran was not only appreciated by the fans who were at the food joint but also by the fans who saw this on social media. More than the show, this small act is getting all the applause from his fans. One of the fans commented on the video saying that "This was so much fun! Didn't get a hot dog but so glad we caught you!"

Another fan who could not attend the meet shared his thoughts on the post, saying that all celebrities should surprise their fans once in a while. One more user added that 'The Wieners Circle is always known for verbal spats and abuses, it was nice to see such enthusiasm after a while.'

Lana Del Rey was spotted working at Waffle House in Alabama

This is the second time in a week that fans are finding their favorite star working in local stores. A week ago, songstress Lana Del Rey was spotted working as a waitress at Waffle House. However, unlike Ed Sheeran, the lady was also wearing the uniform of the store, depicting that this was something that she did pretty often. Despite being such a big star, she was humble enough to serve customers and also clicked pictures with them.

