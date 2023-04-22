Why did Emily Ratajowski block comedian Celeste Barber after being mocked? Model reveals

Emily Ratajowski has admitted that she blocked comedian Celeste Barber after she mocked her in a post.

Celeste Barber mocks Emily Ratajowski in a post

The Australian comedian Celeste Barber, who often mocks celebs online, posted a picture of herself that was very similar to the one that Emily had posted. Celeste mimicked the supermodel's racy photo in which she was leaning against a wall in a skimpy bikini. The caption accompanying the photo read, 'We are sick of objectifying our bodies! Also, here's my ass.' It backfired on the comedian as many people took offense on behalf of Emily, calling Celeste a 'misogynist.’ It was noted that this incident was not the first time Celeste had mocked Emily either.

Emily Ratajowski addresses the incident

In her book named My Body, Emily spoke about how people used her image for profit. Emily addressed the topic recently on her High Low podcast, 'This whole drama with Celeste has been blown out of proportion.'

The 31-year-old model mentioned how she thinks Celeste is funny, but the post crossed a line, “In general, I find her to be really funny. But, [the] message I was trying to send to her was. I just don't want you to do this to me anymore.” Ratajowski expressed that she did not want to consent to the comedian's jokes anymore, “I was like, I'm not giving her my consent for this joke anymore. It just landed at a specific time for me.” Emily admitted that she did not have an issue with the comedian personally but pointed out that she thought people who make fun of a woman who puts her body on display are inherently misogynistic.

She elaborated, saying, “We really love to pick on female influencers, like they are considered the trash, lamest, cringe, most embarrassing people on the planet; I fundamentally find that to be sexist. Yeah, no s**t women want to be influencers – it's one of the ways that women have learned to be successful and make money. They're hustling.”

Celeste Barber reacts to the backlash

Even after receiving plenty of backlash for her post, Celeste confessed that she doesn’t feel guilty for what she did. 'I like running my mouth off. I do it a lot. I'm quick-witted – it's one of my favorite things about me,” she said in an interview with Marie Claire.

She continued, “I don't like that I feel I can't do that as much, and yeah, I do feel like I censor myself sometimes. But then other times I don't give a f**k, and I operate from a place of already being canceled. I mean, good luck to them. You can't win. They hate what you do one day; then you're the greatest thing in the world the next day.”

