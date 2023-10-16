Why did Eren start the Rumbling in Attack on Titan? REAL reason explained

Not only was the Rumbling one of the most shocking and most significant events in the story of Attack on Titan. Hundreds of years before the event that we saw on the screens, one more rumbling was initiated by King Karl Fritz in order to prevent the Marleyans from attacking Paradis Island and stopping any more devastations. But Eren's actions had a deeper meaning behind it. Here is the meaning of Rumbling and why Eren went on to initiate it!

Why did Eren start the Rumbling?

The deeper meaning behind Eren's plan was to bring freedom and end the endless suffering of the Eldians. He believed that wiping out the world beyond Paradis Island through a full-scale Rumbling would ensure the survival of the Eldians and grant them the ultimate freedom from constant threats and persecution.

Eren sought to unite the warring nations against the common enemy of the Founding Titan, hoping it would lead to reconciliation and healing of old wounds. His actions were driven by a desire to break free from the burden of history and oppression, even if it meant devastating consequences for the world. As in the manga, Mikasa's decision brings an end to his action and the devastation that follows.

