Why did Ewan McGregor show his kids toilet scene from 'Trainspotting'?

Ewan McGregor, the acclaimed actor known for his role in Trainspotting, recently revealed an amusing and unique parenting choice. During the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, McGregor shared why he introduced his children to the iconic toilet scene from the film. With a touch of humor, McGregor explained his rationale behind this unusual decision, which left his kids both entertained and bewildered.

McGregor acknowledged that he wasn't present when his daughter Clara watched ‘Trainspotting’ for the first time. However, he did admit to showing his kids the notorious toilet scene for a good laugh. The scene in question features McGregor's character, Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton, submerging himself into a toilet bowl in a quest to retrieve opium suppositories while struggling with his heroin addiction.

Reflecting on this peculiar parenting moment, McGregor mused, "It's a unique situation, perhaps, for a father to be able to show his children footage of him going down the toilet."

Despite its unconventional nature, it seems that McGregor's intention was simply to share a humorous and light-hearted experience with his children.

Surprisingly, ‘Trainspotting’ wasn't the only movie that stirred emotions in McGregor's kids. He recounted an incident involving the film Moulin Rouge! where his daughter Clara reacted with wailing and crying. However, when he asked if he should switch it off, she emphatically responded with a resounding, "Noooo!"

McGregor opens up about working with daughter Clara

In a heartwarming turn of events, McGregor and Clara later worked together on the film You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder. This project provided them with a unique opportunity to bond and strengthen their relationship. McGregor described the experience as beautiful, emphasizing how they were able to spend quality time together, which can be a rarity in the busy world of filmmaking.

The actor shared his perspective on acting alongside his daughter, highlighting the significance of finding moments of truth in their performances. He believed that true acting doesn't happen in front of family members; rather, it occurs with them. This special collaboration allowed both father and daughter to create something extraordinary, free from any pretense or pressure.

McGregor expressed his gratitude for being able to pursue a career he loves. He considered acting with his daughter as one of the many highlights of his professional journey. The shared experiences on set not only brought them closer but also allowed them to authentically connect through their craft.

