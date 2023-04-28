Why did Facebook cancel JoJo Siwa's long-running show Jojo Goes? DEETS inside

Multiple Facebook Watch series have been canceled recently; one of them happened to be JoJo Siwa’s long-running series JoJo Goes.

Why did Jojo’s show get canceled?

Meta has been shutting down all original programming on the platform. JoJo Siwa’s long-running series Jojo Goes is one of the several series to get canceled. Jojo Goes has been running on Facebook for nearly a year now. In the series Jojo and her celebrity friends tried out activities that Jojo wanted to partake in. The show was available to watch on JoJo’s Facebook page as well as Facebook Messenger. It could also be watched on Instagram video calls through the Watch Together feature, which allows co-viewing. When the show was announced in May 2022, Jojo expressed her excitement to announce the show, "I'm so excited to partner with Facebook Watch for 'JoJo Goes'! I will be going on some crazy-fun adventures, and I can't wait for my fans to see what new things I try out with some of my best friends!"

ALSO READ: Is JoJo Siwa expecting a child? Debunking rumors about 19-year old YouTube star

JoJo’s show debuted in June 2022, and she explained the concept behind the show in an interview with Billboard, "Ultimately, it was what made sense, among the things that I'm not able to do. This was the collection of stuff that not only I really wanted to do but what my people around me, my friends, my family were interested in doing and what they all thought I could do. Every episode varies pretty seriously on how we got there."

Mina Lefevre leaves meta

Variety has reported that Meta is scrapping its original group. Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming for the group, has decided to leave the group. Mina joined Meta in 2017 after leaving her position as MTV’s head of scripted development. In the list of originals that are getting scrapped is Red Table Talk, the Emmy-award-winning talk show which is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and Jada’s mother, Adrienne Noris.

ALSO READ: Why is JoJo Siwa getting called out by ex-Katie Mills? Here's everything you need to know