Why did Florence Pugh decide to chop off her own hair at the beginning of A Good Person? Find out

In a recent interview, Florence Pugh revealed how she gave anxiety to the production people. The actress truly proved that she can take scissors to her own hair for a role just like in A Good Person.

In a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Florence Pugh said that it was her idea to cut off her actual hair for the role in Zach Braff’s A Good Person. However as per the script of this movie Pugh’s character in A Good Person was required to chop off her hair impulsively in one of the scenes.

Here is what we know about Florence Pugh deciding to chop off her own hair at the beginning of A Good Person.

Florence Pugh chopping off her hair

Pugh told the director Zach Braff, ‘I think I should chop my hair off at the beginning of the movie’. Though Braff was against this as it would not work, the actress asked him to figure it out on his own. The Don’t Worry Darling star also said that the whole crew was worried on how to navigate through the shoot if Pugh decides to cut her own hair at the beginning of the film. The team even had a conversation amongst themselves and said to Braff that, ‘This is insane. She can’t do this. This is not helpful at all’.

The crew did find a way to go around Pugh’s cutting her own hair and she found it extremely liberating. Florence Pugh said, ‘If anything, it was like the final key to unlocking this character. It took vanity out the window’.

Pugh also says that she had personal connection to the scene where her character in the movie impulsively cuts her own hair because as a teenager she really had similar impulses.

