Why did Frank Ocean dropped out of Coachella 2023 weekend 2? Everything to know

Frank Ocean will not be headlining the second weekend of Coachella 2023 after suffering from a sprain and two fractures in his left leg.

This came just after Ocean’s first weekend performance at the music festival was heavily criticized on social media. Fans were highly disappointed that the singer took to the stage almost an hour late, and through most of the performance people couldn’t even see him. At some point, it even appeared that Frank Ocean was lip-syncing before the concert was abruptly attended because of the curfew restriction in the area.

Here is everything to know about why Frank Ocean canceled Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 headlining set.

Frank Ocean canceled weekend 2 set

On Tuesday a rep for Frank Ocean confirmed, ‘Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella. After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity’.

According to reports, Ocean’s injury has still not improved and that’s why the doctor has advised him to cancel the second performance.

The statement also included a message from the singer as he said, ‘It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ — Frank Ocean’.

According to Variety, with Frank Ocean dropping out from the weekend 2 at Coachella 2023, Blink-182 will be taking center stage on Sunday night.

According to reports, Frank Ocean’s performance at the Coachella 2023 was in sharp contrast to original plans which even involved an ice skating rink but it was all canceled just a few hours before the show.

