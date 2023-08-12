Why did Gal Gadot participate in Miss Israel? Actress has an EPIC reply

Gal Gadot recently opened up about her Miss Israel pageant during her appearance on the season 21 finale of the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, which was released on Wednesday. The actress, who plays superhero Wonder Woman in the titular franchise, joined host Sean Evans to eat tasty chicken wings slathered in fiery flavors while she discussed why she participated in the pageant and her upcoming Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone.

Gal Gadot revealed why she participated in Miss Israel in 2004

Gal Gadot made her Hot Ones debut, discussing her own exploits and beauty pageants while relishing spicy chicken wings. She told Evans that she was excited to try the hot flavors. As they began munching on the spicy chicken wings, Gadot explained, "Just so you know, I got some tips from friends. Try not to let it come into contact with your lips."

The 2004 Miss Israel winner also discussed her time as a pageant queen. As she shared why she participated in the pageant, Gal revealed, "When I participated in Miss Israel to begin with, I only went there for the experience and so I could tell my grandkids that grandma, and then I won, and that was shocking; I didn't come to win; I came to have fun, and all of a sudden it's funny, you're 18, you're not taking things seriously. The only component I loved doing was the introductory dance number."

Gal Gadot never imagined that she’ll get into acting

Gadot never pictured herself as an actress until competing in Miss Israel. In an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today in 2017, Gadot revealed, "I never thought about becoming an actress, and the opportunity kind of came my way. I became more interested in it, and then I fell in love with the profession, but I didn't grow up dreaming of becoming an actress."

The actress stated that she even considered returning to law school to support her family rather than face further rejection in Hollywood. When asked how close she was to quitting, Gadot said, "I was as close as it gets."

Following her brief pageant career, Gal joined the Israel Defense Forces at the age of 20 as part of her mandated two years of national military service. She worked as a combat fitness instructor. That early training helped her do her own cinematic stunts in her action-packed parts, especially in the DC Extended Universe.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot was recently seen in Heart of Stone along with Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt in the Netflix murder drama. She played the character of Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative hired by a dark business to guard an enigmatic and dangerous device.

