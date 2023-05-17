Why did Games of Thrones actor Faye Marsay 'take a step back' from social media? Actress talks about backlash

English actress Faye Marsay is known for playing The Waif in the popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, but playing negative roles never comes easy for actors. The 36-year-old has now opened up about having to "take a step back" from social media because of the backlash she received for portraying a negative character. Keep reading to know more.

Marsay played The Waif in seasons five and six of the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Her character was a harsh and sadistic cult member who used to train and torture Maisie Williams' character Arya Stark. And as it comes with playing a strongly negative character, the actress had to face her own set of backlash from the audience. "After Thrones came out, there was quite intense backlash at one point," she told Independent.

"Just because of the character I played. [The fans] hated her. Because Maisie's character was, like, the one – and there I am, hitting her with a stick," Marsay explained. The 36-year-old added that she had to "take a step back" from social media because of the criticism she was facing back then. Even though things are not the same anymore, she still prefers to keep a low profile on any sort of social media platform.

"I'm just a bit rubbish technology-wise. I'm like, the worst millennial on earth. The struggle is real! Like, I can't really properly put a post up. It takes me a while," Marsay revealed and then added, "Social media can be a brutal tool, and we all know it." The actress who belongs from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, further continued, "The thing is, you've got to keep something for yourself. This relentless throwing out of who you are."

"You leave yourself with nothing for you, your family, or people that look you in your eyeballs instead of through a screen. Those are the people that deserve energy, and they don't get it if all you’re doing is giving yourself away on the internet every day," she concluded. Marsay talked about wishing to "go and redo all the things" she said when she was "young and nervous." She said, "Now, I approach roles with much more kindness to myself."

Faye Marsay on the work front

Apart from Game of Thrones, Marsay's filmography includes playing Katie Springer in My Mad Fat Diary; Christine in Vera 6; Nina Stibbe in Love, Nina; Kate Richardson in A Private War; Joanne Aspinall in Deep Water; and Vel Sartha in currently streaming series Andor.

