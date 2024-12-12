Why Did Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Fear She Would Relapse On Opioids After Prison Release? Reveals What Saved Her

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of substance abuse.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard had the mindset to start her life on a clean slate after coming out of her incarceration but deep down she feared one aspect of her dark past would come back and haunt her — Opioid addiction. In an interview with People magazine, the reality TV star admitted that the thought of relapsing crossed her mind before getting out of prison.

Blanchard chatted with the outlet to promote her new memoir My Time to Stand where she discussed her opioid abuse when she was victimized and infantilized by her mother Dee Dee. "Her emotions were a whip that snapped against my self-worth. I found solace and escape in drugs, especially after we began fighting a lot," Blanchard admitted.

She recalled seeking painkillers after a huge fight with her mother but instead popped off one of Dee Dee’s heavy dosage pills and found herself relaxing, thus beginning her addiction. Blanchard also claimed that she struggled with the issue the night her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn killed her mother. The addiction didn’t end when she was sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years which was later cut short.

Upon getting a second opportunity, Blanchard wanted to leave her past behind for good and become known for her identity outside of her criminal history. However, the thought that opioids will be “more accessible” once she’s out, did cross her mind. "I haven't gone looking, so I don't really know how accessible it is," she added.

Surprisingly, after her prison release she was supported by her father Rod, stepmom Kristy, and her half-siblings Mia and Dylan, and the family dynamic kept her away from that thought. "I haven't thought about doing anything. I haven't had any cravings," she admitted.

The memoir also documented her life's highs and lows, including intense public scrutiny and divorce from Ryan Anderson. Blanchard who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker admitted to feeling “blessed” to have found stability after overcoming the hardest moments of her life.

“Dealing with social media trolls and the self-esteem that could be brought down in all the scrutiny and how hectic that is, I still never considered going back to that," she added.

