Why did Hailey Bieber call Kim Kardashian during early days of her skincare line?

When it comes to turning fame into a successful business empire, Kim Kardashian is a mastermind. So it's no surprise that Hailey Bieber turned to the SKIMS mogul when she had the idea to launch her skincare brand, Rhode. In a new video on her YouTube channel, Hailey shared the conversation she had with Kardashian, where she expressed her admiration and gratitude for the valuable advice she received.

Hailey Bieber seeks guidance from Kim Kardashian as she ventures into Rhode skincare line

"I remember, in the beginning of this, the first person I called for any advice was you. And I was like, 'Hey, I really don’t want to bother you, but like, this is my idea and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How would I start?'" revealed Hailey Bieber. Hailey valued Kim's expertise and wanted to lay a solid foundation for her skincare brand. "Because I really wanted to do it from the ground up," she explained while indulging in ice cream treats alongside Kim during the popular "Who's in My Bathroom?" video series. "And I remember you giving me so many good pieces of advice in terms of like, 'Here’s how I did it. This is a way that worked for me. I think you have to find the way that’s going to be the best thing for you as Hailey' … And that was really valuable advice for me."

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber looks chic in pink slip dress as she steps out for date night with Justin Bieber; DEETS here

Kim Kardashian's encouragement and Hailey's expertise in skincare

Kim Kardashian, recognizing Hailey's ambition and dedication, offered encouragement during their conversation. "When you’re first starting a company, no one does it like you. So just always know that and feel confident in that, too," she advised. Earlier in the conversation, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum praised Hailey as an expert on skincare. She recalled an encounter at church where Hailey noticed the radiance of Kim's skin. "I remember seeing you at church and I was testing out all of my own skin products. And you said to me, 'What are you using? Your skin has never looked better,'" shared Kim Kardashian. Hailey's compliment had a profound impact on Kim's confidence. "And I was like, 'OK, yes. I’m on the right track because you love skincare.' You’ve always been just so knowledgeable [about it]. I remember leaving there being like, 'Hailey thinks my skin looks amazing. And I was wearing no makeup. I just left feeling so confident.'"

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber serves boss lady vibes as she stuns head-to-toe in Saint Laurent outfit; PICS

Advertisement

Hailey Bieber celebrates one year of Rhode skincare

As Hailey celebrated Rhode's remarkable one-year anniversary with a glamorous party in New York City, she reflected on the growth and success of her curated essentials line. For the special occasion, Hailey donned a stunning custom Vivienne Westwood Couture minidress adorned with pink Swarovski crystals, capturing the attention of all. Throughout the night, she shared glimpses of the festivities on her Instagram Stories, including a heartfelt note from her loving husband, Justin Bieber. The "Peaches" singer's message read, "Happy 1 year of Rhode to my beautiful wife. I'm so proud of you. Love, Justin."

Last June, Hailey spoke with PEOPLE ahead of her beauty line's launch, offering insights into the philosophy behind Rhode's success. "What sets Rhode apart is we're putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good," she explained. Hailey emphasized the significance of curated essentials in all aspects of life, from beauty to wardrobe choices. She further elaborated, "It's like that one really good pair of jeans you're always reaching for. That one really good blazer you keep going back to. That's how I look at skincare as well. That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to. These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian shares NSFW confession, from makeup s*x to mile-high club; DETAILS here