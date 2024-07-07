Why Did Harry Styles Donate His Ponytail? Find Out The Real Reason

Harry Styles is a popular Hollywood pop icon who started his career with the boy band, One Direction. Over the years, One Direction as a band received massive popularity and love from their fans. However, if you remember, during that time, Harry used to flaunt his luscious curls reaching towards the edge of his neck.

However, before stepping foot in the acting industry with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, he chopped off his hair in 2016. But did you know he cut his hair to donate it to an organization built for helping to make wigs for cancer patients? Yes, that’s right. It was all for a bigger cause.

What happened to Harry Styles’ chopped hair?

In May 2016, Harry Styles took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his chopped braided hair which he was holding in his palm gesturing with a thumbs up. Along with it, he captioned it, “Whoops. #Littleprincesstrust.” This created a huge buzz on the internet. Little Princess Trust is an NGO or a charity organization that works towards a bigger cause. They collect hair and transform it into real hair wigs for the children who have lost theirs to cancer.

As per 2022 research, Little Princess Trust so far has donated 8000 wigs to cancer patients and even invested 5 million euros in childhood cancer facilities. After receiving Harry’s hair, they posted a picture on their official IG handle in June 2016.

Sharing a photo of cardboxes, they wrote, "Thank you @harrystyles for donating your hair. It left last week along with other fantastic hair donations, on its way to the wig manufacturer." Harry had donated his hair to show his support to cancer patients.

Harry Styles’ interactions with different critical patients

Harry Styles has always been a man with a kind heart. In 2014, he had paid a visit to Campbell Hyott, who was suffering from Ependymoma (a kind of cancer that affects the brain and spine). In 2016, he contacted another four-year-old child named Jessica who was battling terminal cancer.

According to her family member who revealed to Daily Mail, "Well that was a surreal telephone call... An unknown number I answered for it to only be HARRY STYLES ringing from the USA." The relative also mentioned that Harry wanted to do a FaceTime or video recording for Jessica and her family informed him that the latter would be more beneficial for her.

That’s not the end, in 2022, Kaylee, a 19-year-old girl suffering from kidney cancer (stage 4) wanted to go to a Harry Styles concert. Her mom bought three tickets to three of his concerts. In one of them, Kaylee threw a T-shirt with a note to Harry onstage. He caught the T-shirt and kept it close to him throughout his performance. This proves how much he thinks about others.

Talking about it, Kaylee shared to Fox 7 Austin, "He went, and he caught it and held it throughout the entire song, and he held it up to his face, and it was like he was dedicating the entire song to me and at the end, he looked over at me and held up the shirt and said, 'thank you, Kaylee' and I just flipped out."

Well, what are your thoughts about Harry Styles’ gestures?

