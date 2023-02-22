Why did Harry Styles drink out of a shoe at Perth concert? Everything about the Australian tradition ‘Shoey’

Harry Styles left everyone surprised when he drank out of his shoe at his concert in Perth recently. The 29-year-old singer just had his first concert in Australia on Monday, February 21. Styles took a song break in between, before taking off his Adidas shoe, filling in with a liquid – which was most probably beer- and then chugging down the contents of it. He then put on his sneaker back again. Needless to say, the audience was left completely stunned. The clip soon surfaced on social media and went viral in no time. Harry Styles takes part in Shoey

The As It Was singer was performing at the HBF Park in Perth on the first night of his Australia tour when he participated in a popular Australian tradition called the ‘Shoey’. Speaking of it, Harry Styles said, "It’s been a dream of mine.” After drinking the contents, Harry was not particularly pleased as he said, “This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever (heard of).” He then added that he was ashamed of himself. “I feel like a different person; I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal, such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people. I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length,” the Grammy winner said as per The Music.

What is a Shoey? According to The Conversation, Shoey is an Australian slang term and refers to the tradition of drinking a celebratory drink out of one’s shoe. The choice of beverage is mostly alcoholic, and is usually drunk before one gets on a quest to victory. The tradition has now become a significant part of sports and music festivals. Shoey was made popular by Formula 1 racing driver Daniel Ricciardo – someone Harry Styles is a fan of. There is also a cultural aspect to this practice. It refers to the triumphant feeling of overcoming adversity in life. The contemporary meaning attached to this practice is one of defiance, i.e. beating the odds that are stacked against oneself and marching to victory.

ALSO READ: Grammy 2023: Taylor Swift dances as ex Harry Styles performs As It Was on stage; Fans REACT