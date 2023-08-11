Why did Hayley Williams cancel Paramore US tour dates amidst criticism? Details inside

Paramore's This Is Why tour, which had been captivating fans across North America since May, took an unexpected turn as frontwoman Hayley Williams was forced to confront a lung infection, resulting in the cancellation of the remaining tour dates. Williams announced that she wants to focus on her health for now, so that the infection doesn't cause any long-term damage. Here's a closer look.

Health setback for Hayley Williams

The tour had been progressing smoothly until Hayley Williams' health took a hit after a performance in Seattle on August 9. In a heartfelt social media post, Williams disclosed her battle with a lung infection that had compelled the band to make the difficult decision of discontinuing their tour. The affected dates included shows in Portland and Salt Lake City, which were set to close the tour that had garnered excitement since its inception earlier in the year. Williams in part said, "After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong." She also added, "With a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in both Portland and Salt Lake City."

Hayley Williams addresses the criticism

Beyond the health setback, Williams confronted criticism from internet trolls who challenged her decision to prioritize her well-being. In an Instagram story, she fired back at sexist comments, asserting that her health journey is not up for public debate. She emphasized that her dedication to self-care and healing is paramount, regardless of external opinions. She said “I have a lung infection you soft s—! Not a broken limb.”

As Paramore's This Is Why tour navigates unforeseen challenges, Hayley Williams' resilience remains unwavering. Her ability to candidly address both health struggles and criticism exemplifies her commitment to authenticity and mental wellness. While fans may be disappointed by the canceled shows, Williams' decision serves as a reminder that artists are humans first, deserving of empathy and respect. As Paramore regroups and prepares for a string of international dates in the fall, Williams' determination to care for herself shines as a testament to her strength and devotion to her craft.

