Why did Hollywood legend Patti LuPone slam Kim Kardashian for her American Horror Story role? DEETS here

Updated on Apr 25, 2023
Kim Kardashian has received huge social media backlash over her role in season 12 of the American Horror Story.

Earlier this month, the creator of the American Horror Story – Ryan Murphy confirmed Kardashian’s appearance in the show in what he considered as, ‘a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role’.    

And now in a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hollywood legend and prolific actress Patti LuPone bashed Kim Kardashian’s role in the American Horror Story. Continue reading to know what LuPone has to say about Kardashian’s new role.

Patti LuPone on Kim Kardashian

On the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Andy played the game of Do They Give a Damn with Patti LuPone and John Leguizamo.

Andy asked the musical theater star, ‘Do you give a damn that Kim Kardashian is now acting in season 12 of American Horror Story?’. To which Patti LuPone emphatically replied in affirmative.

Andy then asked again, ‘You don't like it, do you?’. To this, the musical theater star replied that she doesn’t like it. LuPone further slammed SKIMS founder and said, ‘Excuse me, Kim. What are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington’. Mrs Worthington might be a reference to the character in Paperboy who leads a glamorous but sad life.

Ryan Murphy on backlash

Ryan Murphy has supported his decision of casting Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story. He said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture’. 

Kim Kardashian

