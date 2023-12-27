Why did Hugh Jackman get in trouble with the security on Christmas? Explained

Hugh Jackman has a Christmas tip for his fans and that involves rising early if you plan on visiting the famed Rockefeller tree. The Wolverine actor is sharing words of wisdom after getting in trouble with a security guard at the Rockefeller Center, a popular tourist spot.

Jackman, 55 recently took a trip to the world-famous Rockefeller Center on Christmas day. Sharing snippets from his visit on Instagram, he informed the fans that he got in trouble with security personnel as he went a little too close to the Christmas tree at the cultural hotspot.

Hugh Jackman’s Christmas trip to Rockefeller Center took an unexpected turn

Hugh Jackman shared an insight into his Christmas Day celebration that involved taking a trip to the much-celebrated Christmas spot in NYC, the Rockefeller Center.

He shared videos and photos of his visit to the Rockefeller Center on his Instagram. The Australian heartthrob looked dapper as ever in a blue puffer jacket and trousers. He completed his look with a beige beanie. In the videos and pictures shared by him, the actor can be seen taking a trip around the shopping plaza and capturing the Christmas decorations on his phone. As Hugh was high on Christmas spirit, he got in trouble for getting a little too close to the Rockefeller Christmas tree and received a security warning for the same.

“I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree. It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all. I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning,” he captioned his post on Instagram.

Fans had a gala time in the comments section of the post with one user commenting, “Yeah like the security guard is gonna stop Wolverine. Merry Christmas!”

Another fan commente, “He let you go with a warning because you’re Hugh Jackman 😂 Merry Christmas sir! 😁”

Hugh Jackman’s first Christmas alone post his separation from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in September this year through a statement given to People magazine.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey is now shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the statement said.

The estranged couple share two children, son Oscar and daughter Ava whom they adopted in 2000 and 2005 respectively.

