Why did it take 10 years for the Society of Snow to be made; J.A. Bayona says industry 'can’t seem to absorb' big budget Spanish movie
Director J.A. Bayona discusses the 10-year journey to bring Spanish-language survival drama "Society of the Snow" to Netflix, breaking barriers for big-budget international films.
Netflix's newest survival drama "Society of the Snow" tells the harrowing true story of an airplane crash in the Andes mountains in 1972. However, getting director J.A. Bayona's adaptation to the screen took over 10 years. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bayona opened up about the challenges of making a big-budget Spanish language film.
Breaking Barriers for International Stories
Bayona has enjoyed success telling stories like "The Impossible" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" in English to global audiences. However, he expressed his desire to shine a light on lesser-known international tales. As Bayona told THR, "the industry can’t seem to absorb big productions that are not in English." Adapting the book "Alive: The Story of the Andes Survivors" also held personal significance for the Spanish filmmaker.
ALSO READ: J.A. Bayona reveals what connects his 2012 Oscar-nominated film The Impossible to his new project, Society of the Snow: Details Inside
Faithful to the True Events
Bayona was determined to capture the horrific ordeal as realistically as possible. He told IndieWire, "it was like shooting a documentary" on location in the remote Andes. Through intensive research and consultation with survivors, Bayona strived for authenticity in everything from the aircraft debris to the injuries suffered. The director said his goal was, "putting the audience in the middle of that nightmare."
Breaking Through Barriers
According to Variety, the success of "Society of the Snow" on Netflix could help open doors for more non-English language blockbusters. As Bayona told Forbes, the streaming platform was fully supportive of the film's scope and vision in a way the studios were not. The director hopes this film will encourage further international collaborations and stories that transcend borders.
ALSO READ: 5 other movies to watch after seeing J.A. Bayona's Society of Snow featuring 127 Hours, Into the Wild, and more
Star
Selena Gomez
NET Worth: ~ 1.15 MN USD (RS 10 cr)
Selena Gomez talked candidly about her singing career and whether or not she intends to put out another album soon in a conversation that will air on January 7 on the Smartless podcast. The 31-year-old artist discussed her work, which spans decades, and the effects of starting in the industry at a very young age. Selena Gome...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more