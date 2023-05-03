Why did Jameela Jamil slam female stars for attending the Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala 2023? Find out

Jameela Jamil criticized the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala 2023. She said the theme irrationally honored a "known bigot." The 37-year-old actress from ‘The Good Place’ criticized the ‘selective cancellation culture’ displayed by hosts and guests at the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute event, held on Monday. The Met Gala's theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, paid tribute to the late Chanel designer, who passed away in 2019. Many celebrities who are praised for their outspoken feminist views, such as Florence Pugh, Emily Ratkowski, Michaela Coel, and Janelle Monae, attended the event, which was not taken well by the 37-year-old actress.

Reasons behind Jameela’s criticism

Jameela criticized the fact that some of the late designer's "cruel" thoughts had been "gleefully ignored," while others had been called for cancellation by those who disagreed with them. She expressed her thoughts in the form of an Instagram post where she shared her opinion.

Jameela Jamil's Instagram post about the Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala

Jameela's long-term dislike with Karl Lagerfeld

For the unversed, Jameela has previously criticized the Met Gala's choice to pay tribute to Lagerfeld. She posted a number of images showcasing the designer's divisive earlier remarks once the theme was revealed.

An excerpt from her post's caption read: 'Why is THIS who we celebrate when there are so many amazing designers out there who aren't bigoted white men? What happened to everyone's principles and ''advocacy"? You don't get to stand for justice in these areas and then attend the celebration of someone who revealed his own public disdain for marginalized people.”

Karl Lagerfeld's degrading controversy comments

Kim Kardashian was held hostage during a heist in Paris in 2016, and Karl accused her of causing the tragic incident by displaying her money.

In an interview, the late fashion designer also referred to Adele as "too fat," saying, "The thing right now is Adele." Despite being a little overweight, she has a lovely face and a divine voice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he then apologized and claimed that his words had been misquoted. However, it looked like he was disparaging Lana del Rey in his explanation.

The criticism took a big turn when he commented on the #MeToo movement. Lagerfeld criticised the movement and said he was 'fed up' with models and actresses coming forward to talk about the sexual abuse they had experienced in the past.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala 2023 saw Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz, Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others in attendance.

