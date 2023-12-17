Why did Jamie Dornan kiss a horse? Fifty Shades of Grey actor gets candid about his first-ever action job

Jamie Dornan, one of the most desired people had an awkward kissing encounter with a horse. As shocking as it may sound, the incident happened in real as the Fifty Shades of Grey actor was left with swollen lips, despite being allergic to several animals. We are not wondering how that would have been. However, the incident took place during his first acting gig back in 2006.

Jamie Dornan shared his experience of kissing a horse

Jamie Dornan revealed a truly unexpected kissing experience on The Graham Norton Show, as he had to call off the final day of filming his 2012 TV series New Worlds. The actor, who gained popularity playing Fifty Shades movies and his steamy scenes had to kiss a horse on the lips back in 2006, despite being "highly allergic" to the animals.

"I like them as a species, I just can't get close," said the actor, before revealing that he made the grievous error of locking lips with the equine despite previously running into trouble with a horse while filming Marie Antoinette, his first-ever acting role.

"My character [Count Axel Fersen] pretty much has to spend the whole movie on a horse," The Tourist actor added. "And I forgot I hadn't been around horses for a long time," shared the actor about the scene as he even underwent two weeks of riding training outside Paris. The consequences were way too weird as he shared, "I was itchy, and my whole face had become a giant hive."

When will Jamie Dornan’s The Tourist release?

The Australia-set first season of The Tourist will see Jamie Dornan playing a man who, after an epic car chase in the outback, wakes up in a hospital with no idea who he is. In the upcoming Netflix series, the character is forced on a brutal and often funny journey of self-discovery, while trying to stay one step ahead of the people trying to kill him.

The Tourist Season 1 will be available on Netflix as of February 1, 2024, and will be followed by the United States premiere of The Tourist Season 2 on February 29, 2024.

