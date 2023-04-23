Why did Jennifer Grey not reprise her role on FRIENDS? Actress reveals

Actress Jennifer Grey is currently making headlines after she disclosed the real reason behind not reprising her role on FRIENDS. The Dirty Dancing star played the character of Mindy in the popular sitcom who is Rachel’s former best friend and maid of honour. In the series, she ended up marrying Rachel’s fiancé Barry. Jennifer was featured in just one episode of FRIENDS titled “The One With The Evil Orthodontist.” Recently, in an interview the actress revealed why she did reprise her role despite having been excited about it initially.

Why did Jennifer Grey not reprise her role?

In an interview with Media Village, Jennifer was quoted saying, “I was a fan of the show, and I got the call to do it. Then when I did it, I had such bad anxiety because they kept changing the script. It's very hard to be a guest star because you're not a part of it, and you're really trying to figure it all out. They were trying to figure out what the character was, what the scene was, and it was changing, and changing, and changing. It all made me so anxious that I could barely do it.” She further added that she was grappling with intense anxiety. “I had a lot of performance anxiety and I just didn't understand at that time that I needed help in the anxiety department”, said Jennifer.

Jennifer Grey rejected Saturday Night Live

Jennifer also revealed that her anxiety didn’t let her accept the offer of Saturday Night Live. She said, “I always just [felt] like I wished I had the ability to do things. Like when they asked me to do Saturday Night Live, I just couldn't. I said 'No.' I was just too scared. It makes me sad that I would say no to continuing on Friends or doing Saturday Night Live because of my anxiety. The truth is, I wished I had people to help me navigate that kind of fear. But I couldn't be there until I was there.” Well, later the actress competed on season 11 of Dancing With the Stars where she emerged as the winner.

