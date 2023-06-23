Why did Jennifer Lawrence say she will only do ‘R-rated’ films from now on? Find out

Jennifer Lawrence is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming raunchy sex comedy film No Hard Feelings. The movie is all set to release on June 23, 2023. Lawrence who has come a long way since her debut has shared her thoughts on the movies she would like to do in the future. The actress revealed that she wants to do ‘R-rated’ films only from now on. And, Jennifer also went on to share the reason behind her decision.

Jennifer Lawrence says she wants to do ‘R-rated’ films only

To promote her film No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence rocked a plunging black bodysuit and paired it with a grey track pant bottom recently. She got featured on the cover of Interview Magazine. In an interview with the magazine, the actress revealed that she wants to do ‘R-rated’ films from now on.

Wondering why she said that. Explaining a bit of her film No Hard Feelings, Jennifer said, “I was asked to do comedy films a million times" but she mentioned that with her upcoming film, she found something uniquely funny which is different from other comedy films.

When she was asked how was the experience of shooting for No Hard Feelings, the actress said that she had a ‘blast.’ Expressing her desire to do comedy films, Lawrence revealed that she always rejected comedy films because she never found them funny, No Hard Feelings changed her mindset.



Jennifer Lawrence did the interview with her fellow actress Cameron Diaz. Praising her acting, Diaz said that she is ‘super excited’ for No Hard Feelings. Diaz said that Jennifer is “born to do, hard R comedies.” She told Lawrence, “It might be your sweet spot." Reacting to the same, the Hunger Games actress said that she realized that R-rated films is her ‘sweet spots’ while shooting for the movie No Hard Feelings.

About No Hard Feelings

The synopsis of the film reads, “On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying." The cast of No Hard Feelings includes Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie Barker, Andrew Berth Feldman as Percy, Laura Benanti as Allison, Hasan Minhaj, Natalie Morales, and others in significant roles.

Meanwhile, directed by Gene Stupnitsky No Hard Feelings is inspired by an actual Craigslist advertisement. The shooting for the movie began in September 2022 and it was shot in various locations of New York.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Missing Titanic Submersible: Are 5 passengers dead? New update reveals debris found