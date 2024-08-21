Why Did Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Split The First Time? Revisiting Their Previous Separation Amid Latest Divorce Filing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have become one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples again, thanks to their recent divorce filing. As they make headlines for their relationship, it's worth remembering why they split the first time in 2004. Lopez talked about their breakup in an interview for Apple Music's This Is Me Now Radio series.

The couple's first relationship began in the early 2000s, gaining media attention. They became known as Bennifer, and their public romance drew intense media attention. They canceled their wedding in 2003, just days before it was supposed to take place, due to the overwhelming attention.

At the time, they issued a statement citing excessive media attention as the cause. However, one of Lopez's interviews reveals that their split was more complicated than external pressures.

“We didn’t break up right at that moment, it happened over the series of the next few months,” Lopez said, reflecting on their relationship. She explained that the media pressure caused doubts about their relationship. "It cast doubt in me, and both of us, about what our relationship was, and where it was going, I think."

Lopez questioned whether they were truly meant to be together, despite her deep feelings for Affleck. “I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, I knew that. But it didn’t feel like we were going to make it. And so, it scared me," she admitted.

Lopez also admitted that their emotional maturity at the time had a significant impact on their separation. She stated that neither she nor Affleck were prepared to put in the effort required to sustain their relationship. She said they weren't ready to deal with it and looked at each other and went, "What we have is real, we need to buckle down, we need to do some work," she said.

Their inability to navigate the challenges of a serious relationship caused them to part ways. "We just weren't there yet," Lopez said. She went on: “And so, we go, ‘Oh, this is what people do, they break up when things get hard, and we’re going to go our separate ways.’”

Despite their love for each other, Lopez and Affleck struggled to keep their relationship going amidst growing doubts and outside pressures. Lopez talked about the difficulty of letting go, saying that it was a very sad moment to let go of someone you truly love because you just can't figure it out. You simply do not have the emotional capacity or ability to figure it out at that time.

Following their breakup, Lopez and Affleck moved on with their lives and found new partners. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner, and had three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Lopez married singer Marc Anthony, and they have twins, Emme and Max. Both stars went on to have other relationships, with Lopez most notably becoming engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez before they split in 2021.

Lopez and Affleck’s paths crossed again after years of personal growth and life experiences. But they have made headlines again for their split as Jennifer has filed a divorce and a separation date is set.

