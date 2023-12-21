Why did Jeopardy let go of host Mayim Bialik? Exploring reason behind the Big Bang Theory actress' firing

Over the weekend, Mayim Bialik announced that she would no longer co-host the TV show Jeopardy alongside co-host Ken Jennings. The Big Bang Theory fame actress took to Instagram and wrote, "I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy. I am incredibly honored to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy for hosting this year, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be part of Jeopardy! Family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff,, and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

Is Sony unbothered about a single host for Jeopardy?

According to a source at TMZ , during the writer's strike, executives at Sony felt that the show could go on effectively even with a single host. Also, Sony wasn't mad when Mayim refused to work during the writer's strike because her absence opened execs' eyes to their dual host system -- Mayim and Ken Jennings, who shared the gig. Sources also stated that Jennings used this opportunity well by improving his hosting skills.

We're told Mayim made it plain it was all or nothing. However, sources say Sony is still considering letting her host "Jeopardy!" nighttime specials since they think she's talented and gets along well with the celebrity participants. We're informed that, as a result, Sony brass declined, and Mayim made her statement on Friday without notifying Sony.

What is Mayim's future?

Sony still wants Mayim for primetime specials, but she hasn't answered yet. In a post on the show's official Instagram account, they responded that the decision was an effort to "maintain continuity for our viewers," also adding, "We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy! and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

