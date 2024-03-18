Why Did John Legend Call His Fellow The Voice Coaches 'Unhelpful' After Battles Round Performance? Find Out

In an exclusive sneak peek at the March 18 episode of the NBC reality competition series, Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester deliver a stunning rendition of Adele's Rolling in the Deep during the Battle Rounds, leaving coaches speechless and stumped. As John Legend seeks guidance from fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay, their rave reviews only intensify the difficulty of his decision on who to eliminate and who to advance to the Knockout Rounds.

In an electrifying moment on NBC's The Voice, Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester set the stage ablaze with their dynamic rendition of Adele's Rolling in the Deep during the Battle Rounds. Their performance leaves coaches utterly speechless and grappling with a difficult decision. As their coach, John Legend, seeks counsel from fellow mentors Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay, the overwhelming praise for the contestants only adds to the challenge. Despite the rave reviews, Legend finds himself disappointed as he faces the daunting task of choosing who to eliminate and who to advance to the highly anticipated Knockout Rounds.

Reba told the competitors, “Bryan, Nathan, that was absolutely incredible. That harmony, oh my gosh it was powerful. Your choreography was flawless. Bryan, I love your style. It's a little quirky, that's what I loved about it. Nathan, powerhouse. John, I don't think I'm any help for you buddy, I'm sorry."

On the other hand, Chance applauded Nathan’s “strong personality and great control” and complimented Bryan adding, “You guys are both really powerful vocalists. I think either one of you guys could talk the win. I think it was a great performance, that's why everyone was screaming."

After Dan + Shay struggle to find any negative critique for either Bryan Olesen or Nathan Chester, John Legend playfully teases his fellow coaches for their inability to provide constructive criticism.

He equipped, “Can you imagine a quartet of people more unhelpful than these four people? Obviously you two created this problem by being so incredible. I loved the physical interaction you had with each other. You also really committed to giving this song a refresh. This version sounded like no other version. You were both A+++."

Reba McEntire gets teary eyed

In one of the episodes of The Voice, emotions ran high as Reba McEntire, a prominent judge and country artist, couldn't hold back tears. Watching a contestant's performance, she was deeply moved, reminded of her late mother.

The heartfelt moment unfolded when contestant William Alexander took the stage. Singing Lizzy McAlpine's Ceilings, his performance was dedicated to his late grandfather, who had passed away the previous year. As he poured his heart into the song, both Chance the Rapper and McEntire turned their chairs, captivated by his raw emotion. After the performance, Alexander revealed, “Singing that song, I was actually singing it for my grandfather, who passed away last year. He always said that he believed in me, and it's just crazy being here now."

McEntire, visibly touched, shared her own experience, confessing, “When I sing a song and I'm thinking about my momma... I start gasping, and I can't sing anymore."

Impressed by Alexander's tribute to his grandfather, McEntire choked up as she offered him a spot on her team. Through teary eyes, she commended his talent and expressed, “Wonderful. You're gonna have somebody with you all the time, and now I'm getting choked up, and I'm going to have to start talking very high, but I thought you did a great job. Your voice is beautiful gift.”

The Voice airs Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

